2023 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10452105

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.