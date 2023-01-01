$7,750+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
Sedan
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$7,750
- Listing ID: 9576097
- Stock #: 254079
- VIN: JTDBT923081254079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,364 KM
Vehicle Description
*PRE-INSPECTED* New front brakes and wipers, Oil changed. No accidents! Certification included!
This Toyota Yaris is equipped with A/C and the black interior features power windows and AM/FM/CD options. Fantastic on fuel! This 5 passenger Yaris comes with an automatic transmission and FWD. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota Yaris could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
