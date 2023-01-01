Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

180,364 KM

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Sedan

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

180,364KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9576097
  Stock #: 254079
  VIN: JTDBT923081254079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 254079
  • Mileage 180,364 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRE-INSPECTED* New front brakes and wipers, Oil changed. No accidents! Certification included!

This Toyota Yaris is equipped with A/C and the black interior features power windows and AM/FM/CD options. Fantastic on fuel! This 5 passenger Yaris comes with an automatic transmission and FWD. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota Yaris could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

