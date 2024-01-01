2011 Toyota RAV4

Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C  CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AUTO LIGHTS TILT CRUISE PUSH START FOGS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA REMOTE START  NEW BRAKES STRUTS DRIVE SHAFT  4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

173,260 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,260KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3DK4DV0BW057712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3230
  • Mileage 173,260 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C  CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT AUTO LIGHTS TILT CRUISE PUSH START FOGS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA REMOTE START  NEW BRAKES STRUTS DRIVE SHAFT  4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

4 SNOW TIRE ON RIMS

