2016 Volkswagen Jetta

$11,527 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9365605

9365605 Stock #: 42-2721A

42-2721A VIN: 3VW267AJ2GM391499

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Daytime Running Lights, Steel Wheels, MP3 Player, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Rear Defrost, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Brake Assi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.