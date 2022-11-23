Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

180,500 KM

Details Features

$11,527

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,527

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9365605
  2. 9365605
  3. 9365605
  4. 9365605
  5. 9365605
  6. 9365605
  7. 9365605
  8. 9365605
  9. 9365605
  10. 9365605
  11. 9365605
  12. 9365605
  13. 9365605
Contact Seller

$11,527

+ taxes & licensing

180,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365605
  • Stock #: 42-2721A
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ2GM391499

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Daytime Running Lights, Steel Wheels, MP3 Player, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Rear Defrost, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Brake Assi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2020 Ford EcoSport SE
 12,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 55,690 KM
$17,952 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 62,360 KM
$45,952 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory