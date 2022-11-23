$11,527+ tax & licensing
$11,527
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
180,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9365605
- Stock #: 42-2721A
- VIN: 3VW267AJ2GM391499
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 180,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Daytime Running Lights, Steel Wheels, MP3 Player, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Rear Defrost, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Brake Assi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
