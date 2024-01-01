Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, Navi, Parking distance control, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/p/seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2008 Audi A6 3.2Quattro, 174k $5500   </p>

2008 BMW 3 Series

153,553 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAWL73588PX54539

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 153,553 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, Navi, Parking distance control, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/p/seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2008 Audi A6 3.2Quattro, 174k $5500   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Sport w/Navi for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Sport w/Navi 121,035 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Ford Escape Titanium 165,535 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 MINI Cooper 2DR CPE S for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 MINI Cooper 2DR CPE S 105,650 KM $9,800 + tax & lic

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Directions Website Inventory
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2008 BMW 3 Series