Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Minivan 4 Dr Auto 7 Passenger</p><p>Low KM Certified</p><p> Check our Inventory <a href=http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL rel=nofollow>http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL</a> CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PM Sunday: By Appointment Only</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

84,188 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

  1. 11457325
  2. 11457325
  3. 11457325
  4. 11457325
  5. 11457325
  6. 11457325
  7. 11457325
  8. 11457325
  9. 11457325
  10. 11457325
  11. 11457325
  12. 11457325
  13. 11457325
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER330782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Minivan 4 Dr Auto 7 Passenger

Low KM Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PM Sunday: By Appointment Only

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Auto w/Sun & Safety Package for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Auto w/Sun & Safety Package 97,315 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic Sdn EX AUTOMATIC for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Honda Civic Sdn EX AUTOMATIC 132,312 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura TL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Acura TL 177,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan