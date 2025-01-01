$6,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,695KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR746174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 187,695 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/windows, locks, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. Comes with one key/fob. FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 171k $8990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 196,944 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/Navi 218,102 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 99,330 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan