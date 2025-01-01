Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS.    Loaded, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/windows, locks, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. Comes with one key/fob. FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail.  2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 171k $8990 </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

187,695 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12448093

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1745546216
  2. 1745546216
  3. 1745546215
  4. 1745546215
  5. 1745546217
  6. 1745546217
  7. 1745546217
  8. 1745546215
  9. 1745546217
  10. 1745546216
  11. 1745546214
  12. 1745546215
  13. 1745546216
  14. 1745546217
  15. 1745546215
  16. 1745546214
  17. 1745546217
  18. 1745546216
  19. 1745546216
  20. 1745546215
  21. 1745546216
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,695KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR746174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,695 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

NO ACCIDENTS.    Loaded, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/windows, locks, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. Comes with one key/fob. FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2016 Journey R/T, 7 pass. 171k $8990 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 196,944 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/Navi for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/Navi 218,102 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 99,330 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan