2015 Nissan Pathfinder

51,387 KM

Details Description Features

$21,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

SV 4WD Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

51,387KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9996029
  • Stock #: FC694374
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM4FC694374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC694374
  • Mileage 51,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - 7 Seater - Low Kms - Full Nissan Service History
Power - Heated Seats

Rear Back up
Bluetooth Telematics
Proximity Key
Power Rear Tailgate
Rear Climate Control
All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated rear seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

