2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
51,387KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9996029
- Stock #: FC694374
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM4FC694374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Power - Heated Seats
Rear Back up
Bluetooth Telematics
Proximity Key
Power Rear Tailgate
Rear Climate Control
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated rear seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
