2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,800 + taxes & licensing
1 4 5 , 1 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9982463

9982463 Stock #: 18681

18681 VIN: WDDHF9HB0GB183741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,122 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

