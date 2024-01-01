Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Touch up screen Navi, Apple car Play, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary USB, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. Drives like new. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.       </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 146k $12500   ///    2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, 188k $7990   </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,848 KM

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,848 KM

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Touch up screen Navi, Apple car Play, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary USB, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Top mechanical cond. Drives like new. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.       

Also avail. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, 146k $12500   ///    2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, 188k $7990   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Knee Air Bag

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

