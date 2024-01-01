Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, all power, remote start, cruise, keyless entry. Runs like new. Recalls done. CERTIFIED.   </p><p> Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L gas, with only 50k $22500  </p>

2018 RAM 1500

251,152 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1708452254
  2. 1708452254
  3. 1708452253
  4. 1708452253
  5. 1708452253
  6. 1708452253
  7. 1708452253
  8. 1708452253
  9. 1708452252
  10. 1708452252
  11. 1708452252
  12. 1708452252
  13. 1708452252
  14. 1708452254
  15. 1708452253
  16. 1708452253
  17. 1708452252
  18. 1708452253
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
251,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KM4JS242586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 251,152 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, all power, remote start, cruise, keyless entry. Runs like new. Recalls done. CERTIFIED.   

 Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L gas, with only 50k $22500  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle 165,684 KM $30,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE 264,455 KM $6,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 184,252 KM $5,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500