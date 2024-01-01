$14,500+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 251,152 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, all power, remote start, cruise, keyless entry. Runs like new. Recalls done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L gas, with only 50k $22500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)