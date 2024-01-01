$9,690+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty XL
2009 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty XL
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$9,690
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with safety and 2 year powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years
GENERIC
16"
12
front right tire
Steel
225/75/16Q
12/32"
GENERIC
16"
9
rear left tire
Steel
225/75/16Q
9/32"
GENERIC
16"
9
rear right tire
Steel
225/75/16Q
9/32"
GENERIC
16"
—
spare tire Steel
E-350 SUPER DUTY
6 Doors
5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
blue
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
3rd row seating
Equipment
12 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
TRACTION CONTROL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Japanese Sport Car
Email Japanese Sport Car
Japanese Sport Car
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404