2015 Ford Econoline

BUS WHEELCHAIR

245,000 KM

$9,990 + tax & licensing

VIN 1FDEE3FL2FDA27689

clean car fax, 8 Cylinder 5.4 L Flex Fuel Engine, FM/AM radio, A/C, C/C, Only Certify ,tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!Clean carfax , power wheelchair , 7 passenger. Body Style E-350 SUPER DUTY 158" SRW Doors 2 Engine 5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type FLEX FUEL Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain REAR WHEEL DRIVE Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Dually Dual Rear Wheels leatherette Equipment 5 PASSENGER AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL RUNNING BOARDS ABS AIR CONDITIONING HARD TOP SEAT COVERING TYPE SIMULATED LEATHER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL AM/FM/CD POWER STEERING SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

2015 Ford Econoline

245,000 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Econoline

BUS WHEELCHAIR

2015 Ford Econoline

BUS WHEELCHAIR

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
VIN 1FDEE3FL2FDA27689

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax, 8 Cylinder 5.4 L Flex Fuel Engine, FM/AM radio, A/C, C/C, Only Certify ,tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!Clean carfax , power wheelchair , 7 passenger.
Body Style
E-350 SUPER DUTY 158" SRW
Doors
2
Engine
5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
FLEX FUEL
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
REAR WHEEL DRIVE
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Dually Dual Rear Wheels
leatherette
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
RUNNING BOARDS
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
SEAT COVERING TYPE SIMULATED LEATHER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AM/FM/CD
POWER STEERING
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2015 Ford Econoline