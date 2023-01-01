$9,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Econoline
BUS WHEELCHAIR
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
clean car fax, 8 Cylinder 5.4 L Flex Fuel Engine, FM/AM radio, A/C, C/C, Only Certify ,tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!Clean carfax , power wheelchair , 7 passenger.
Japanese Sport Car
