Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! 2WD Doors 4 Engine 3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type Flex Fuel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color white Interior Color black Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province ON Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options 3rd row seating wood trim back-up camera Equipment 7 PASSENGER AM/FM HARD TOP REAR DEFOGGER ABS BACK-UP CAMERA POWER LOCKS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS SPOILER AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER STEERING TRACTION CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

211,000 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 11338417
  2. 11338417
  3. 11338417
  4. 11338417
  5. 11338417
  6. 11338417
  7. 11338417
  8. 11338417
  9. 11338417
  10. 11338417
  11. 11338417
  12. 11338417
  13. 11338417
  14. 11338417
  15. 11338417
  16. 11338417
  17. 11338417
  18. 11338417
  19. 11338417
  20. 11338417
  21. 11338417
  22. 11338417
  23. 11338417
  24. 11338417
  25. 11338417
  26. 11338417
  27. 11338417
  28. 11338417
  29. 11338417
  30. 11338417
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,000KM
VIN 2c4rdgbg7jr245318

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
2WD
Doors
4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
3rd row seating
wood trim
back-up camera
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
AM/FM
HARD TOP
REAR DEFOGGER
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SPOILER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX for sale in Fenwick, ON
2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX 164,000 KM $16,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Fenwick, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 238,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L for sale in Fenwick, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L 232,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan