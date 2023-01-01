$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
153,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9972227
- Stock #: 19-95840GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
