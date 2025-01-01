$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,140KM
VIN 1C6SRFLTXNN122454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25045A
- Mileage 95,140 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator
721.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear wheelhouse liners
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Seating
Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Special Scheduling Condition III
Order Conversion Tracking
Lower Two Tone Paint
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
Comfort/Convenience Group
Bright White Clear Coat
BLACK
BRIGHT WHITE
Price Protection - Code A
Easy Order
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
Customer Preferred Package 25W
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
Rebel 12
MOPAR REBEL EXTERIOR SIDE GRAPHICS
MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL
Elec Shift On Demand Transfer Case
Black Trailer Tow Power Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
REBEL 12 -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display, Google Android Auto, Off-Road Info Pages, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack...
BLACK POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release, Second-Row Heated Seats, Wireless Charging Pad, Driver Seat w/Memory Setting, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
May Retail to Fleet Reassignments
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 RAM 1500