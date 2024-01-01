Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This beautifully kept, single owner truck was well oiled and is rust-free and also has 22 service records on the Carfax report showing how well maintained it was also. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi engine with 8-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with heated buckets and the drivers seat is 10-way power adjustable. Heated steering wheel, power rear slider, remote start and power folding mirrors. Back-up camera along with both front and rear park assist systems. Dual climate controls, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Spray in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. Extra pictures were added on the underoiling on the body and frame this beautiful Ram had applied by the previous owner. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2017 RAM 1500

91,008 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn Hemi 4X4 Well Oiled 1-Owner Only 91000 KM

Watch This Vehicle
11907431

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn Hemi 4X4 Well Oiled 1-Owner Only 91000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1731361762
  2. 1731361762
  3. 1731361762
  4. 1731361762
  5. 1731361762
  6. 1731361762
  7. 1731361762
  8. 1731361762
  9. 1731361762
  10. 1731361762
  11. 1731361762
  12. 1731361762
  13. 1731361762
  14. 1731361762
  15. 1731361762
  16. 1731361762
  17. 1731361761
  18. 1731361761
  19. 1731361762
  20. 1731361762
  21. 1731361762
  22. 1731361803
  23. 1731361803
  24. 1731361803
  25. 1731361803
  26. 1731361803
  27. 1731361803
  28. 1731361803
  29. 1731361803
  30. 1731361762
  31. 1731361762
  32. 1731361803
  33. 1731361803
  34. 1731361819
  35. 1731361820
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,008KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT9HS625502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,008 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautifully kept, single owner truck was well oiled and is rust-free and also has 22 service records on the Carfax report showing how well maintained it was also. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi engine with 8-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with heated buckets and the driver's seat is 10-way power adjustable. Heated steering wheel, power rear slider, remote start and power folding mirrors. Back-up camera along with both front and rear park assist systems. Dual climate controls, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Spray in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. Extra pictures were added on the underoiling on the body and frame this beautiful Ram had applied by the previous owner. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn Hemi 4X4 Well Oiled 1-Owner Only 91000 KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn Hemi 4X4 Well Oiled 1-Owner Only 91000 KM 91,008 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4 1-Owner 4.3L V6 Seats 6 People New Brakes for sale in Gorrie, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4 1-Owner 4.3L V6 Seats 6 People New Brakes 189,280 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 SLT Hemi 4X4 1-Owner Winter Stored Only 78000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2012 RAM 1500 SLT Hemi 4X4 1-Owner Winter Stored Only 78000 KMS 78,084 KM SOLD

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500