2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn Hemi 4X4 Well Oiled 1-Owner Only 91000 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,008 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautifully kept, single owner truck was well oiled and is rust-free and also has 22 service records on the Carfax report showing how well maintained it was also. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi engine with 8-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with heated buckets and the driver's seat is 10-way power adjustable. Heated steering wheel, power rear slider, remote start and power folding mirrors. Back-up camera along with both front and rear park assist systems. Dual climate controls, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Spray in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. Extra pictures were added on the underoiling on the body and frame this beautiful Ram had applied by the previous owner.
