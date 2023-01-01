$10,000+ tax & licensing
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2012 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
201,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9812944
- Stock #: 23T2069
- VIN: 1C6RD7FP8CS223010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
