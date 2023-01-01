Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tundra

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Certified!4x4!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Certified!4x4!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 10243785
  2. 10243785
  3. 10243785
  4. 10243785
  5. 10243785
  6. 10243785
  7. 10243785
  8. 10243785
  9. 10243785
  10. 10243785
  11. 10243785
  12. 10243785
  13. 10243785
  14. 10243785
  15. 10243785
  16. 10243785
  17. 10243785
  18. 10243785
  19. 10243785
  20. 10243785
  21. 10243785
  22. 10243785
  23. 10243785
  24. 10243785
  25. 10243785
  26. 10243785
  27. 10243785
  28. 10243785
  29. 10243785
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10243785
  • Stock #: 23T2145
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F14HX071983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T2145
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! 4X4 Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Touchscreen, Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 157,000 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 153,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 146,000 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory