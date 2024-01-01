$25,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus, DVD, Power Sliders + Hatch, Nav, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth & Much More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 2nd-Row Power Windows, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Body-Colour Exterior Accents, Premium Interior Accents, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Highline Door Trim Panel, Bright Side Roof Rails, Super Console, Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, Sunscreen Glass, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Bright Belt Mouldings, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel , DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate, Traction Control.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
