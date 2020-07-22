Menu
2004 Toyota Camry

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

2004 Toyota Camry

2004 Toyota Camry

LE

2004 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5671299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Easy financing available for good and bad credit! Rates from 4.99% O.A.C.

*Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report*

Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC certified and UCDA registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranty available up to 48 months.

Very good condition inside and out, runs and drives like new, smooth ride, Ontario vehicle, comes with a fuel efficient 2.4 litre 4 cylinder engine, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, telescopic tilt steering, CD player, remote keyless entry, factory alarm and much more.

For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

