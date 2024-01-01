Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710AndLang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2012 Honda Accord

91,185 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Accord

EX**LOW KMS*SUNROOF**

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord

EX**LOW KMS*SUNROOF**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 11087336
  2. 11087336
  3. 11087336
  4. 11087336
  5. 11087336
  6. 11087336
  7. 11087336
  8. 11087336
  9. 11087336
  10. 11087336
  11. 11087336
  12. 11087336
  13. 11087336
  14. 11087336
  15. 11087336
  16. 11087336
  17. 11087336
  18. 11087336
  19. 11087336
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,185KM
Used
VIN 1HGCP2F75CA801161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,185 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710AndLang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 63,164 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Verano Convenience 1**ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Buick Verano Convenience 1**ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX** 146,460 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE PLUS**REAR CAM*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS** for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE PLUS**REAR CAM*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS** 98,909 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord