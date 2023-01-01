$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
GC Motors
289-700-2277
2012 Subaru Outback
2012 Subaru Outback
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Convenience Pkg
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
265,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9962129
- VIN: 4S4BRGBC3C3247042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Subaru Outback AWD 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Convenience Pkg,excellent conditions,safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1