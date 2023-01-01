Menu
2012 Subaru Outback

265,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Convenience Pkg

2012 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Convenience Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9962129
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC3C3247042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Subaru Outback AWD 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Convenience Pkg,excellent conditions,safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

