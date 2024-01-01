Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11306030
  2. 11306030
  3. 11306030
  4. 11306030
  5. 11306030
  6. 11306030
  7. 11306030
  8. 11306030
  9. 11306030
  10. 11306030
  11. 11306030
  12. 11306030
  13. 11306030
  14. 11306030
  15. 11306030
  16. 11306030
  17. 11306030
  18. 11306030
  19. 11306030
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1C4PJMDS8FW705438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 265318
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Lexus RX 350 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee