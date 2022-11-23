Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

96,598 KM

Details Description Features

$23,700

+ tax & licensing
$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

|PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2017 Hyundai Tucson

|PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

96,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336481
  • Stock #: 17-36528JB
  • VIN: KM8J3CA23HU336528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a compact SUV that is sporty and powerful ? Look no further ! This beautifully designed 201 Hyundai Tucson SE 1.6T finished in Black with a black leather interior is ready to laugh in the face of winters with all-wheel drive, heated front seats, heated outboard second row seats, and a heated steering wheel! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, heated leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Split Folder Rear Seats
AWD
Dual Air Controls
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

