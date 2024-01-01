$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
LE - Heated Seats
2018 Hyundai Elantra
LE - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
111,229KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPD74LF1JH284084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0332A
- Mileage 111,229 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 111,229 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The LE trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, power heated side mirrors, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, manual air conditioning, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 111,229 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The LE trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, power heated side mirrors, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, manual air conditioning, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,504 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels 67,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred IVT - Heated Seats 30,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai Elantra