Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> This bold Hyundai Elantra is bringing excitement to this narrowing class of cars. This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 17,532 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Essential. This Essential Elantra comes with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Power Seat. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Hyundai Elantra

17,532 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,532KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG4NU227014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

This bold Hyundai Elantra is bringing excitement to this narrowing class of cars. This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 17,532 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Essential. This Essential Elantra comes with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Power Seat.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,504 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels 67,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred IVT - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred IVT - Heated Seats 30,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra