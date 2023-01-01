Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

159,437 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 9452536
  2. 9452536
  3. 9452536
  4. 9452536
  5. 9452536
  6. 9452536
  7. 9452536
  8. 9452536
  9. 9452536
  10. 9452536
  11. 9452536
  12. 9452536
  13. 9452536
  14. 9452536
  15. 9452536
  16. 9452536
  17. 9452536
  18. 9452536
  19. 9452536
  20. 9452536
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

159,437KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9452536
  • Stock #: 1256
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D70AKC56357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 159,437 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Escape XLT Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**No Accidents**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Phone connectivity
* Power seats
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Fog lamps
* Cruise controls
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$9950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 246,138 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Ford Mustang ~C...
 125,673 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2005 Acura MDX Touri...
 187,270 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory