$9,950+ tax & licensing
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
647-542-7562
2010 Ford Escape
XLT~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
Location
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
159,437KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9452536
- Stock #: 1256
- VIN: 1FMCU0D70AKC56357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 159,437 KM
Vehicle Description
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Phone connectivity
* Power seats
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Fog lamps
* Cruise controls
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
