Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMES WITH SAFETY....<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727973413247_25659959529184095 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2011 Nissan Versa

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,000KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP1BL492626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 492626
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH SAFETY....

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cargo area lamp
Remote fuel lid release
12V pwr outlet
4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Driver & front passenger map pockets
Roof mounted antenna
Immobilizer system
Dual front & rear cup holders
4-way manual driver seat
Passenger visor vanity mirror w/cover
Air conditioning w/in-cabin microfilter
Pwr Rear Liftgate Release
Carpeted Floor & Cargo Area
Silver accent IP trim & shifter finisher
Front & Rear Passenger Folding Assist Grips
Fasten Seat Belt Warning Light/chime
Front/rear kick plates
Reclining front bucket seats w/active adjustable headrests
60/40 Split Fold-down Rear Seat W/outboard Adjustable Headrests
Embossed suede cloth seat trim

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Electric speed-sensitive variable-assist pwr steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Energy absorbing steering column
Steel side-door impact beams
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Energy Absorbing Front/rear Bumpers
Passenger Window Lockout

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
P185/65R15 all-season tires
Body color front/rear bumpers
Body color door handles
Black Grille W/chrome Accent
Body color folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Door armrests
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function
1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVTCS I4 engine -inc: engine cover
hood deformation point
15 x 5.5 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Anti-lock brake system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Zone body construction -inc: front/rear crumple zones
Engine mounts -inc: (2) solid
(1) liquid-filled
Reddish orange interior illumination
90-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2006 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn Manual for sale in Kitchener, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn Manual 183,348 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S 218,000 KM $4,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-1 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-1 208,116 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Versa