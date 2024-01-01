$4,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Versa
5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$4,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,000KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP1BL492626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 492626
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMES WITH SAFETY....
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cargo area lamp
Remote fuel lid release
12V pwr outlet
4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Driver & front passenger map pockets
Roof mounted antenna
Immobilizer system
Dual front & rear cup holders
4-way manual driver seat
Passenger visor vanity mirror w/cover
Air conditioning w/in-cabin microfilter
Pwr Rear Liftgate Release
Carpeted Floor & Cargo Area
Silver accent IP trim & shifter finisher
Front & Rear Passenger Folding Assist Grips
Fasten Seat Belt Warning Light/chime
Front/rear kick plates
Reclining front bucket seats w/active adjustable headrests
60/40 Split Fold-down Rear Seat W/outboard Adjustable Headrests
Embossed suede cloth seat trim
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Electric speed-sensitive variable-assist pwr steering
Safety
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Energy absorbing steering column
Steel side-door impact beams
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Energy Absorbing Front/rear Bumpers
Passenger Window Lockout
Exterior
Compact Spare Tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
P185/65R15 all-season tires
Body color front/rear bumpers
Body color door handles
Black Grille W/chrome Accent
Body color folding pwr mirrors
Additional Features
Aux input
Door armrests
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function
1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVTCS I4 engine -inc: engine cover
hood deformation point
15 x 5.5 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Anti-lock brake system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Zone body construction -inc: front/rear crumple zones
Engine mounts -inc: (2) solid
(1) liquid-filled
Reddish orange interior illumination
90-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers
2011 Nissan Versa