Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Segoe UI, Tahoma, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #e9edf6;>All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.</span></p>

2014 Dodge Journey

141,732 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Watch This Vehicle
12289482

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,732KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG3ET131190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1189
  • Mileage 141,732 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Honda Accord EX-L, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, 222,724 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX, Sunroof, P. Seats, Alloys, 4 Wheel Drive for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Honda CR-V EX, Sunroof, P. Seats, Alloys, 4 Wheel Drive 252,693 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 150,308 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey