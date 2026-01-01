$9,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Fusion
Sport 2.7L AWD ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~38 Serv
2017 Ford Fusion
Sport 2.7L AWD ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~38 Serv
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
218,265KM
VIN 3FA6P0VP6HR197088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 218,265 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Fusion Sport AWD 2.7L ***SAFETY CERTIFIED***
This 2017 Ford Fusion Sport AWD is a well-maintained sedan that is ready for its next owner. Combining sporty performance with year-round confidence, this Fusion delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience while offering the reliability and practicality needed for everyday use. Carefully cared for and professionally inspected, it stands out as a clean, stylish, and dependable vehicle that provides excellent value for drivers seeking both comfort and performance in an all-wheel-drive sedan.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power locks and windows
* Heated Leather seats
* Heated Mirrors
* Power Seats
* Cooled Seats
* Remote Start
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Infotainment system
* Apple Carplay/ Android Auto
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$9950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2017 Ford Fusion Sport AWD is a well-maintained sedan that is ready for its next owner. Combining sporty performance with year-round confidence, this Fusion delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience while offering the reliability and practicality needed for everyday use. Carefully cared for and professionally inspected, it stands out as a clean, stylish, and dependable vehicle that provides excellent value for drivers seeking both comfort and performance in an all-wheel-drive sedan.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power locks and windows
* Heated Leather seats
* Heated Mirrors
* Power Seats
* Cooled Seats
* Remote Start
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Infotainment system
* Apple Carplay/ Android Auto
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$9950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Ford Fusion