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2017 Ford Fusion Sport AWD 2.7L ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> This 2017 Ford Fusion Sport AWD is a well-maintained sedan that is ready for its next owner. Combining sporty performance with year-round confidence, this Fusion delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience while offering the reliability and practicality needed for everyday use. Carefully cared for and professionally inspected, it stands out as a clean, stylish, and dependable vehicle that provides excellent value for drivers seeking both comfort and performance in an all-wheel-drive sedan. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Power doors <br/> * Power locks and windows <br/> * Heated Leather seats <br/> * Heated Mirrors <br/> * Power Seats <br/> * Cooled Seats <br/> * Remote Start <br/> * Sunroof/Moonroof <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Apple Carplay/ Android Auto <br/> * Backup Camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Cruise control <br/> * Fog lights <br/> * Alloy wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------<br/> <br/> United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $9950+ hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2017 Ford Fusion

218,265 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

Sport 2.7L AWD ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~38 Serv

Watch This Vehicle
14424772

2017 Ford Fusion

Sport 2.7L AWD ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~38 Serv

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
218,265KM
VIN 3FA6P0VP6HR197088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 218,265 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Fusion Sport AWD 2.7L ***SAFETY CERTIFIED***



This 2017 Ford Fusion Sport AWD is a well-maintained sedan that is ready for its next owner. Combining sporty performance with year-round confidence, this Fusion delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience while offering the reliability and practicality needed for everyday use. Carefully cared for and professionally inspected, it stands out as a clean, stylish, and dependable vehicle that provides excellent value for drivers seeking both comfort and performance in an all-wheel-drive sedan.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power locks and windows
* Heated Leather seats
* Heated Mirrors
* Power Seats
* Cooled Seats
* Remote Start
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Infotainment system
* Apple Carplay/ Android Auto
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloy wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$9950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 Ford Fusion