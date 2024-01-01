Menu
This BMW 330i xDrive Comes Equipped with These Options

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Navigation System, Back-up Camera, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

2018 BMW 3 Series

86,733 KM

$25,880

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navi Camera Highly Optioned

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navi Camera Highly Optioned

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

86,733KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Navigation System, Back-up Camera, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-XXXX

519-954-7788

519-841-0189
$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2018 BMW 3 Series