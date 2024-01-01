$30,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SXT Plus 4x4
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55224
- Mileage 120,862 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade in. Great condition and great price. SXT Plus Group. : 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. P275/60R20 BSW All–Season tires. 20x8–in Chrome–Clad aluminum wheels. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
