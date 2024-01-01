$52,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60
LUXE
2023 Infiniti QX60
LUXE
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
15,631KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL1FS0PC357481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grand Blue
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AK1052
- Mileage 15,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
A smooth ride, a nicely appointed interior, and an easy-access third row highlight this seven-seat Infiniti QX60. This 2023 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This low mileage SUV has just 15,631 kms. It's grand blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX60's trim level is LUXE. A gorgeous sunroof, cozy heated leather seats with memory settings, and a comforting heated steering wheel set the vibe in this luxurious QX60. INFINITI InTouch with navigation, Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, hands free phone and audio streaming, hands free texting, wi-fi, and even more connectivity features make every drive a confident easy experience. Proximity keys, a remote power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers offer top shelf convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, driver alert, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi
