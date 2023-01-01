Menu
New and Used Ford Focus for Sale in Kitchener, ON

Showing 1-50 of 81
Used 2005 Ford Focus ZX4 AS TRADED for sale in Hamilton, ON

2005 Ford Focus

ZX4 AS TRADED
$3,010
+ tax & lic
127,562KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2010 Ford Focus AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2010 Ford Focus

AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$1,500
+ tax & lic
116,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE HATCHBACK,ONE OWNER,AUTO,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK,ONE OWNER,AUTO,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!
$11,999
+ tax & lic
141,000KM
Import Connection

Burlington, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus ONE OWNER,MINT CONDITION - CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON

2015 Ford Focus

ONE OWNER,MINT CONDITION - CERTIFIED!
$10,800
+ tax & lic
148,000KM
Import Connection

Burlington, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus RS*AWD*350HP*ONLY 82KMS*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2018 Ford Focus

RS*AWD*350HP*ONLY 82KMS*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED
$43,995
+ tax & lic
82,729KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2013 Ford Focus SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Ford Focus

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
127,565KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE*HATCHBACK*AUTO*ONLY 151KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2016 Ford Focus

SE*HATCHBACK*AUTO*ONLY 151KMS*CERTIFIED
$11,495
+ tax & lic
151,490KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium
$11,990
+ tax & lic
80,500KM
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 Ford Focus

SE
$8,995
+ tax & lic
186,215KM
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium
Sale
$9,999
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$16,695
+ tax & lic
71,073KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus SEL **Runs & Drives Like New** for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Ford Focus

SEL **Runs & Drives Like New**
$8,995
+ tax & lic
152,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Hamilton, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE for sale in Oakville, ON

2012 Ford Focus

SE
$8,999
+ tax & lic
104,000KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT. for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Ford Focus

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.
Sale
$11,000
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Ford Focus

SE
Sale
$8,999
+ tax & lic
168,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus No Accidents | One Owner | All Electric for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Ford Focus

No Accidents | One Owner | All Electric
$18,490
+ tax & lic
92,099KM
BR Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SE
$14,095
+ tax & lic
56,120KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2013 Ford Focus AS IS | SE | READY TODAY | COME NOW!!! for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Ford Focus

AS IS | SE | READY TODAY | COME NOW!!!
$2,500
+ tax & lic
234,120KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus SE HATCHBACK AUTO A/C H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA 60K for sale in North York, ON

2017 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK AUTO A/C H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA 60K
$14,500
+ tax & lic
60,334KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2008 Ford Focus SES*ALLOYS*LEATHER*AUTO*ONLY 121KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2008 Ford Focus

SES*ALLOYS*LEATHER*AUTO*ONLY 121KMS*CERTIFIED
$6,995
+ tax & lic
121,902KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2014 Ford Focus

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$12,000
+ tax & lic
74,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SE
$17,688
+ tax & lic
104,334KM
London's Airport KIA

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE Hatchback 2.0 Power Group, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Alloys, and More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback 2.0 Power Group, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Alloys, and More!
$22,888
+ tax & lic
11,909KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Heated Front Seats
$14,990
+ tax & lic
97,830KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$16,995
+ tax & lic
80,971KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$11,933
+ tax & lic
179,225KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2007 Ford Focus WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON

2007 Ford Focus

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$3,995
+ tax & lic
261,245KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$8,999
+ tax & lic
173,999KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE
$8,999
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
Video
$11,995
+ tax & lic
166,356KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$12,995
+ tax & lic
108,542KM
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$15,991
+ tax & lic
82,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Focus

SE
$20,995
+ tax & lic
73,735KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$17,095
+ tax & lic
82,654KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE Hatchback - Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback - Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels & More!
$13,998
+ tax & lic
101,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2009 Ford Focus WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON

2009 Ford Focus

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$5,995
+ tax & lic
224,348KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Low Low KM for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SE | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Low Low KM
$21,999
+ tax & lic
35,518KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE No Accident AM/FM Keyless Entry Power Options for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Ford Focus

SE No Accident AM/FM Keyless Entry Power Options
$2,995
+ tax & lic
246,997KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Focus

SE
$21,895
+ tax & lic
27,887KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2007 Ford Focus SES,LEATHER,SUNROOF DRIVES GOOD... for sale in Burlington, ON

2007 Ford Focus

SES,LEATHER,SUNROOF DRIVES GOOD...
$2,999
+ tax & lic
224,000KM
Import Connection

Burlington, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE 1.0L Ecoboost * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport Mode * Microsoft Sync * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruis for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SE 1.0L Ecoboost * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport Mode * Microsoft Sync * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruis
$18,495
+ tax & lic
129,086KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE for sale in Belmont, ON

2012 Ford Focus

SE
$4,800
+ tax & lic
167,123KM
Auto Loft Ltd

Belmont, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium for sale in North York, ON

2014 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium
$9,480
+ tax & lic
159,000KM
AutoPluto

North York, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus | Bluetooth | Backup Camera | Heated Seats/Wheel for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2017 Ford Focus

| Bluetooth | Backup Camera | Heated Seats/Wheel
$14,999
+ tax & lic
108,940KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE Hatch for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE Hatch
$10,888
+ tax & lic
155,101KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$17,495
+ tax & lic
110,123KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SEL
$17,995
+ tax & lic
116,371KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SEL
$17,995
+ tax & lic
116,371KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus SE HATCHBACK AUTO A/C P/WINDOWS H/SEATS CRUISE for sale in North York, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK AUTO A/C P/WINDOWS H/SEATS CRUISE
$10,990
+ tax & lic
144,974KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus SE w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SE w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth
$12,890
+ tax & lic
77,787KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON