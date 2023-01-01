2012 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 6 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10163937

10163937 Stock #: E4806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 168,646 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.