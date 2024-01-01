Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

183,889 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1727397932
  2. 1727397935
  3. 1727397941
  4. 1727397945
  5. 1727397948
  6. 1727397950
  7. 1727397952
  8. 1727397955
  9. 1727397957
  10. 1727397962
  11. 1727397966
  12. 1727397969
  13. 1727397972
  14. 1727397975
  15. 1727397977
  16. 1727397979
  17. 1727397981
  18. 1727397983
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,889KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT2KG650791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,889 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2004 Kawasaki Z1000 Z1000, LOTS OF MODS, EXHAUST, CAMMED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2004 Kawasaki Z1000 Z1000, LOTS OF MODS, EXHAUST, CAMMED, AS IS 39,951 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, TONNEAU, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, TONNEAU, CERTIFIED 236,719 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 1993 Honda Prelude SR-V, MANUAL, MINT UNDERBODY, VERY CLEAN, AS IS for sale in London, ON
1993 Honda Prelude SR-V, MANUAL, MINT UNDERBODY, VERY CLEAN, AS IS 274,163 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic