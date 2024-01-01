Menu
<p>Warlock crew cab.20 inch wheels.trailer hitch.box liner.power drivers seat.rear camera.blue tooth.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com  10 too choose from.different colors.</p>

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

11,024 KM

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,024KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG3PS575956

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,024 KM

Warlock crew cab.20 inch wheels.trailer hitch.box liner.power drivers seat.rear camera.blue tooth.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com  10 too choose from.different colors.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Cloth Seats

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

