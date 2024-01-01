$2,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
237,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNALPEC2B6348296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Brakes, oil change, paint chipping
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Voice Recognition
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Convenience
remote auto starter
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Cornwall
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Chevrolet Equinox