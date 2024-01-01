Menu
<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Brakes, oil change, paint chipping</p>

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

237,086 KM

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

237,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNALPEC2B6348296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Brakes, oil change, paint chipping

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Voice Recognition

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Convenience

remote auto starter

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

