2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
56,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG5FR692155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cashmere/Sandstone Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0625
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
17" wheel covers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
17" x 6.5" steel wheels
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Quick Order Package 29E Canada Value Package
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
