2010 Honda Accord

216,100 KM

Details Description Features

$10,595

+ tax & licensing
$10,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2010 Honda Accord

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 COUPE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED POWER LEATHER

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 COUPE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED POWER LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,595

+ taxes & licensing

216,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9787804
  Stock #: A2056
  VIN: 1HGCS2B89AA800556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2056
  • Mileage 216,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINETR ON RIMS*25 HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean 3.5L V6 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe with Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Leather front Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Extra Set of Tires
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

