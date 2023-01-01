Menu
2011 Lexus IS

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2011 Lexus IS

2011 Lexus IS

IS 250 AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF ALLOYS

2011 Lexus IS

IS 250 AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9570478
  • Stock #: A1976
  • VIN: JTHCF5C23B5051843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1976
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*AWD*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS*Very Clean AWD 2.5l V6 Lexus IS 250 with Automatic Transmission has, Shifter Paddles, Push Start, Alloys and Sunroof. White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry/ Push to start, Cruise Control, Power Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Control, Alloy, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Shifter Paddles, Fog Lights, Compass, Side Turning Signal, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

