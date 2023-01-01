$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9588955
- Stock #: 3011
- VIN: JA3AX88WX9U614596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 MITSUBISHI LANCER SPORTBACK GTS AUTO
*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 134.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*FULLY LOADED* 2.4L, FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM MP3 RADIO, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH AND MORE…
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
