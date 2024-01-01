$21,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport 6 Speed Manual 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metalli
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,384 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE SPEC .... Toyota Racing Development TRD Sport With 6 Speed Manual 4WD, 4.0 Litre Double Cab Well Features Truck.
No Accident Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report Showing The As Ontario Truck Since New, Looks Like It Has Been Looked After Kept & Under Coated Very Well Through The Years.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
M&J Canada Inc
