Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>RARE SPEC .... Toyota Racing Development TRD Sport  With 6 Speed Manual 4WD, 4.0 Litre Double Cab Well Features Truck.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>No Accident Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report Showing The As Ontario Truck Since New, Looks Like It Has Been Looked After Kept & Under Coated Very Well Through The Years.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2011 Toyota Tacoma

201,384 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 6 Speed Manual 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 6 Speed Manual 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1715969862
  2. 1715969903
  3. 1715969902
  4. 1715969903
  5. 1715969903
  6. 1715969903
  7. 1715969902
  8. 1715969899
  9. 1715969903
  10. 1715969902
  11. 1715969962
  12. 1715969962
  13. 1715969962
  14. 1715969962
  15. 1715969961
  16. 1715969959
  17. 1715970019
  18. 1715970020
  19. 1715970014
  20. 1715970021
  21. 1715970018
  22. 1715970020
  23. 1715970015
  24. 1715970017
  25. 1715970017
  26. 1715970021
  27. 1715970021
  28. 1715970022
  29. 1715970018
  30. 1715970075
  31. 1715970075
  32. 1715970077
  33. 1715970074
  34. 1715970076
  35. 1715970077
  36. 1715970075
  37. 1715970075
  38. 1715970075
  39. 1715970077
  40. 1715970076
  41. 1715970076
  42. 1715970065
  43. 1715970075
  44. 1715970072
  45. 1715970072
  46. 1715970111
  47. 1715970109
  48. 1715970112
  49. 1715970112
  50. 1715970115
  51. 1715970114
  52. 1715970157
  53. 1715970157
  54. 1715970157
  55. 1715970153
  56. 1715970157
  57. 1715970157
  58. 1715970157
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,384KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TFLU4EN9BX004281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metalli
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,384 KM

Vehicle Description

 RARE SPEC .... Toyota Racing Development TRD Sport  With 6 Speed Manual 4WD, 4.0 Litre Double Cab Well Features Truck.

No Accident Or Damage Reported According To A Carfax History Report Showing The As Ontario Truck Since New, Looks Like It Has Been Looked After Kept & Under Coated Very Well Through The Years.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB SR5 TRD SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB SR5 TRD SPORT 233,200 KM SOLD
Used 2023 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr SLT Triple Black for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr SLT Triple Black 30,396 KM $68,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LTZ 6.2L for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LTZ 6.2L 184,210 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Tacoma