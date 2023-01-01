$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT No Accident Keyless Entry Cruise Control Bluetooth
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
90,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10050813
- Stock #: 12426FA
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB2D7103394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,306 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 90,306 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT TURBO. The LT Turbo trim makes this Cruze a nice blend of features and value. A few of those features include heated power mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, a USB port, OnStar, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, premium cloth seats, power windows, power locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Am / Fm / Cd Player.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Storage, upper dash
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
Seating, articulating centre armrest
Seating, 6-way manual driver
Lighting, front reading lights
Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Chassis sport, lowered
Alternator, 130 amps
Chassis rear, compound crank
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, short, roof mounted
Seating
Cloth Seats
Safety
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Child security electronic rear door locks
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
Exterior
Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Door handles, body colour
Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers
Additional Features
Acoustics package
AM / FM / CD Player
