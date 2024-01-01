$24,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Crew Cab SR5 TRD Sport
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pop Orange Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 275,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptional Colour On A Rare Spec Well Equipped Crew Cab SR5 TRD Sport Long Box V6 3.5 Litre Engine 4WD Tacoma Owned By A Business Owner With Lots Driving, Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax history Report ( Verified ), Pop Orange Metallic Extertior Over Black Exterior.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
