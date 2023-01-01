2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$44,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 9 9 0 K M Used

12158 VIN: WDDZF6GB2JA323256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,990 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision prevention assist Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Aluminum Front Windshield Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps -inc: 12.3" media display and touchpad Mechanical 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 2.82 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Ride Control Suspension 80 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Engine: 3.0L Biturbo V6 -inc: ECO Start/Stop Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

