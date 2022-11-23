2019 Kia Optima EX No Accident Leather Carplay Blindspot Remote Start

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 5 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9365032

9365032 Stock #: 11821F

11821F VIN: 5XXGU4L38KG281496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,507 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 360 Camera Monitoring System Back-Up Camera Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Grey grille Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Tires: 215/55R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Voice recorder Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 2.88 Axle Ratio 70 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Sportmatic Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 3RD ROW Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor UVO Intelligence Telematics System Emergency Sos

