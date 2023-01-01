$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-221-6608
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
The Humberview Group
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
866-221-6608
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9487314
- Stock #: H535890T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # H535890T
- Mileage 47,512 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9