Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

47,512 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9487314
  2. 9487314
  3. 9487314
  4. 9487314
  5. 9487314
  6. 9487314
  7. 9487314
  8. 9487314
  9. 9487314
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9487314
  • Stock #: H535890T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # H535890T
  • Mileage 47,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 126,303 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 89,408 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 32,455 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory