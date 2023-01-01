Menu
2021 Kia Soul

67,652 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552052
  • Stock #: 789903AP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 789903AP
  • Mileage 67,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Low-Pressure Sales: We make you feel comfortable about your car buying experience by taking a low-pressure, consultative and helpful approach. Serving our community with a ** 4.8 Star ** rating for Customer Service.

AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:
1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks
2) Low no haggle pricing
3) 7 day exchange policy
4) No charge job loss protection Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkerinmills.ca/ .

AutoPark Erin Mills serves Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Brampton, and Toronto. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!

The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkerinmills.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

